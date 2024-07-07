 
Geo News

Travis Kelce hypes up Amsterdam's Eras crowd as he exits with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has a way with the Swifties as he cheers up the Amsterdam's Eras crowd during Saturday exit

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Travis Kelce hypes up Amsterdams Eras crowd as he exits with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce hypes up Amsterdam's Eras crowd as he exits with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is really maintaining his streak of being a supportive partner towards Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce hypes up Amsterdams Eras crowd as he exits with Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end was seen hyping the Swifties when he and his popstar girlfriend were exiting the stage after her third and final night of her Eras Tour shows in Amsterdam.

Kelce kept on hyping up the crowd to cheer for his girlfriend as they walked off the platform on Saturday night.

In a fan-made video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), Swift was all smiles as she blushed and waved at the crowd and then grabbed Kelce's hand.

Their pals Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were also in attendance at the Saturday night show.

Kelce was as supportive the night before as he sweetly kissed the singer's head while exiting the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday night.

He hyped the audience to continue cheering for her as they walked off holding hands.

Travis Kelce hypes up Amsterdams Eras crowd as he exits with Taylor Swift

The NFL star previously surprised fans by joining his girlfriend in the transition skit ahead of her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance in London in which he carries her to the couch and takes the limelight when the background dancers help her change into another outfit.

He also admitted the cameo was his idea, with him originally suggesting he should ride a bike on stage during the '1989' era with the other dancers.

“She found the perfect part of the show to put me in. … It was, like, the safest option,” he added.

Kate Middleton issues first statement ahead of Wimbledon appearance
Kate Middleton issues first statement ahead of Wimbledon appearance
Kate Middleton takes charge of 'protecting' William from media scrutiny
Kate Middleton takes charge of 'protecting' William from media scrutiny
Kylie Kelce hints she's ready for a fourth child with Jason Kelce
Kylie Kelce hints she's ready for a fourth child with Jason Kelce
Justin Bieber drops Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala snaps
Justin Bieber drops Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala snaps
Prince Harry can't 'use his children' to reconcile with William
Prince Harry can't 'use his children' to reconcile with William
Matthew Perry's death investigation brews trouble for Hollywood's 'dark side'
Matthew Perry's death investigation brews trouble for Hollywood's 'dark side'
Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Ben Affleck with meaningful jewellery
Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Ben Affleck with meaningful jewellery
King Charles' death will be 'ideal' for Prince Harry's 'Spare' sequel: Expert
King Charles' death will be 'ideal' for Prince Harry's 'Spare' sequel: Expert