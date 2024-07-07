Travis Kelce hypes up Amsterdam's Eras crowd as he exits with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is really maintaining his streak of being a supportive partner towards Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end was seen hyping the Swifties when he and his popstar girlfriend were exiting the stage after her third and final night of her Eras Tour shows in Amsterdam.

Kelce kept on hyping up the crowd to cheer for his girlfriend as they walked off the platform on Saturday night.

In a fan-made video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), Swift was all smiles as she blushed and waved at the crowd and then grabbed Kelce's hand.

Their pals Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were also in attendance at the Saturday night show.

Kelce was as supportive the night before as he sweetly kissed the singer's head while exiting the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday night.

He hyped the audience to continue cheering for her as they walked off holding hands.

The NFL star previously surprised fans by joining his girlfriend in the transition skit ahead of her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance in London in which he carries her to the couch and takes the limelight when the background dancers help her change into another outfit.



He also admitted the cameo was his idea, with him originally suggesting he should ride a bike on stage during the '1989' era with the other dancers.

“She found the perfect part of the show to put me in. … It was, like, the safest option,” he added.