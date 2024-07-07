Kelly Bensimon back to 'square one' after broken engagement

Kelly Bensimon is off to a fresh start after her broken engagement to financier Scott Litner and has moved back into old home.

The one-time Real Housewives of New York City star had rented out her apartment in the storied building last summer for a cool $28,500 after her engagement.

Bensimon has moved back into downtown Manhattan’s famed Police Building where she has been known as its de facto commissioner.

As per Page Six, Bensimon called off her wedding weeks ago at the 11th hour.

“I’m excited about my new chapter,” Bensimon told the outlet.

The outlet mentioned that it became clear to the reality star that it wouldn’t work when Litner refused to sign their pre-nup.

“He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith,” the Bravo alum told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’ve worked really, really hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue.”

Bensimon was previously married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon for 10 years, and has two grown daughters. She got engaged to Litner last summer after a year of dating.