Kensington Palace makes major announcement after Kate Middleton, William's statements

July 07, 2024

Kensington Palace has made a major announcement after Kate Middleton and Prince William issued their statements respectively on social media.

Kensington Palace, the office of Kate and William, took to X, formerly Twitter handle and made the announcement.

The palace reposted Homewards tweet where the charity announced that Prince William’s Homewards will launch an art exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery and will also be the subject of a documentary featuring the Prince of Wales.

It tweeted, “Coming soon. If we want to end homelessness, we need to improve understanding, encourage empathy & inspire optimism that it’s possible to end it.

“That’s why #Homewards will launch an art exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery & will also be the subject of an ITV documentary.”

The palace also shared Prince William’s photo and said, “Celebrating the first year of Homewards.

“Coming soon: Saatchi Gallery exhibition ITV documentary.”

It further said, “As we work to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness, Homewards is also about changing the narrative, improving the understanding of what it means to be homeless.”

The announcement came a day after Prince William and Kate Middleton issued their statements respectively on social media.

