 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice firmly pledge allegiance to royal family, distancing from Harry and Meghan

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were once very close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are reportedly distancing themselves from their once close friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters have made their decision about distancing as they have “firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family.”

The publication, citing royal insiders, claimed Eugenie and Beatrice have not communicated with the California-based royals for ‘quite a while now’.

"They are nowhere near as close as they once were", the insider said.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were once very close to Meghan and Harry.

Now, the source claims Eugenie and Jack are ‘very careful’ about what they say to friends because they don't want to be seen as bad-mouthing Harry or Meghan.

"There's still a friendship there but it's not like the close family bond they had before Harry moved to America."

