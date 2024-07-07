 
Dancing With The Stars judge Helen Richey makes grand return

Helen Richey served as a judge from the very first season in 2004 up until 2015

Helen Richey made a grand return to Dancing With The Stars.

The 79-year-old was introduced with great fanfare by co-host Sonia Kruger, who enthusiastically announced, 'Her Majesty has returned to her rightful throne!'

The beloved judge quickly received a standing ovation from the audience. Richey, fighting back tears, expressed her gratitude, saying, "You've made me cry... I'm glad to be back."

Kruger responded to this by saying, "We're so glad to have you back. We've missed you." 

Later on Richey also rejoined the judging panel alongside Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood, and Sharna Burgess.

She served as a judge from the very first season in 2004 up until the 15th series in 2015, when the show was initially not renewed.

Helen made a return for seasons 18 and 19 in 2021 and 2022, reuniting with her original panel of Todd McKenney, Paul Mercurio, and Mark Wilson.

However, in 2023 she exited the series after her husband Robert had a health scare, prompting her desire to spend more time with her family.

