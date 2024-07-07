 
Geo News

Timothee Chalamet not planning long term future with Kylie Jenner: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been dating for more than an year now

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly going strong but keeping their romance private.

According to an insider privy to Daily Mail, the Dune star is all hearts for his ladylove Kylie and prioritizes her above his career.

“Timothée wants to focus all his attention away from work on her,” the source claimed.

They went on to reveal that even though “he wants to be with Kylie for a long time,” Timothee is not worrying about their future and wants to live in the present with the mother of two.

The insider even claimed, “When are the babies coming? When is the engagement? When is the future wedding? Though those things are definitely on the table, it is not something for the immediate future.”

Speaking of the billionaire, they continued that she has doubled down on keeping things private with the actor, as she fears publicity might not work in their favour as a couple.

“She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last and not make a mockery out of it,” the source maintained.

“They love doing normal and fun things with each other and are homebodies,” they remarked in conclusion. 

