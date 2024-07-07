 
Geo News

Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum

Netizens hit out Billie Eilish for having a mother who previously appeared in 'Friends'

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum
Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum

Billie Eilish becomes the latest celebrity to be labeled as a nepo-baby  after her mom, Maggie Baird, was featured in one of the Friends episodes.

After the clip emerged, some internet sections started to attach the tag with the Grammy winner.

Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum

The video in question was from the season six episode four tited, The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance.

"when i was watching friends i actually screamed because i recognized her," a user commented.

Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum

Another complained, "Oh, look at that. Another new artist with tons of family connections! Hollywood is literally just the American version of royalty. It's their club and we aren't truly allowed in it, they just make you think so. And you all eat it up, it's so sad."

Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum

Reading comments hitting out his family, Finneas, brother of Billie, took it upon himself to respond to them.

"Ah yes, the classic, one day of work on one episode of friends to make someone rich and famous- the whole gag of this video is none of you had any idea at all who she was," the record producer said.

Anne Marie reflects on motherhood journey with baby Seven: 'Best baby'
Anne Marie reflects on motherhood journey with baby Seven: 'Best baby'
Kylie Jenner goes against Kris to save Timothee Chalamet romance: Source
Kylie Jenner goes against Kris to save Timothee Chalamet romance: Source
Prince William shares exciting news
Prince William shares exciting news
Jessica Biel ‘livid' over Justin Timberlake's ‘selfish' behaviour
Jessica Biel ‘livid' over Justin Timberlake's ‘selfish' behaviour
Kate Middleton using cancer to tweak her ‘public image': Expert
Kate Middleton using cancer to tweak her ‘public image': Expert
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice firmly pledge allegiance to royal family, distancing from Harry and Meghan
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice firmly pledge allegiance to royal family, distancing from Harry and Meghan
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first move towards getting married
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first move towards getting married
Kensington Palace makes major announcement after Kate Middleton, William's statements
Kensington Palace makes major announcement after Kate Middleton, William's statements