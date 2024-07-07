Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum

Billie Eilish becomes the latest celebrity to be labeled as a nepo-baby after her mom, Maggie Baird, was featured in one of the Friends episodes.



After the clip emerged, some internet sections started to attach the tag with the Grammy winner.

The video in question was from the season six episode four tited, The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance.

"when i was watching friends i actually screamed because i recognized her," a user commented.

Another complained, "Oh, look at that. Another new artist with tons of family connections! Hollywood is literally just the American version of royalty. It's their club and we aren't truly allowed in it, they just make you think so. And you all eat it up, it's so sad."

Reading comments hitting out his family, Finneas, brother of Billie, took it upon himself to respond to them.

"Ah yes, the classic, one day of work on one episode of friends to make someone rich and famous- the whole gag of this video is none of you had any idea at all who she was," the record producer said.