Royal family cheers for volunteers

British royal family is cheering for the volunteers as the Firm celebrated 'Thank You Day'.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the palace shared a stunning photo of Queen Camilla with volunteers, saying, “The contribution that volunteers make provide a vital lifeline for thousands of people across the country.”

The tweet further reads, “Thank you for your tireless efforts to make a difference to the lives of so many! Who will you be saying ‘cheers’ to this #ThankYouDay?.”

In another tweet, the palace, on behalf of the royals, said “Cheers for Volunteers!

“This Thank You Day, we are joining the Royal Voluntary Service to raise a tea to all the heroes around the country who dedicate their time to helping others.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan commented, “Great work. Congratulations to all the volunteers for your great work and efforts for society. Community is where the hearts at. I raise a "cuppa" for you guys, too. Happy Sunday all.”