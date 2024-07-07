Meghan Markle dubbed 'difficult' as Prince Harry never sees his friends

A royal expert has dubbed Meghan Markle ‘difficult’ and claimed that Prince Harry is ‘bored’ with the duchess.



This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror.

The royal author said that Archie and Lilibet doting father does not see his friends in Britain and he thinks it is because of his wife Meghan.

"Harry on the other hand is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won’t visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult", Tom Quinn claimed.

He further said that many of the Duke’s old friends "don't like Meghan" and blame her for transforming him.

Prince Harry lives in Montecito, California with Meghan and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The royal expert’s remarks came days after one of Harry’s longtime friends, Hugh Grosvenor got married in England last month.

However, Harry and Meghan did not attend the wedding.