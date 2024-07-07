Photo: 'Imagine Dragons' star Dan Reynolds explains his 'complicated religion'

Dan Reynolds, who is the lead singer of boy band Imagine Dragons, opened up about his religious inclinations.

During his latest chat with People Magazine, Dan explained why he always had a complicated relationship with the religion Mormon.

"There’s obviously parts of the Mormon religion that I feel pretty strongly are harmful,” he kicked off the topic.

He also admitted, “At times I feel pretty isolated from my family, but I also love them and am close to them and see them, and there’s no animosity there.”

Nonetheless, Dan claimed that he is “on a different path. I have to love myself enough to follow my truth.”

Later in the chat, the musician admitted that he was “really angry” at the Mormon religion in his 20s and hated it because he felt he’d “been duped.”

He went on to elaborate, “[I] saw a lot of the harm that came from it for me personally, but it also seemed to work incredibly well for my family, and they’re all healthy, happy individuals.”

However, he claimed that with time his anger has subsided and he has learned to accept it uniqueness.

“As I’ve gotten older, I'm not angry about it anymore. If something works for someone, that’s really wonderful and rare, and I don’t want to mess with it,” he concluded.