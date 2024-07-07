Eminem poised to revive music festival he's never headlined before

Eminem recently put out his single 'Houdini'

Eminem may be Glastonbury organizers’ last hope to revive the festival after this year’s festival left fans disappointed.

The Glastonbury team hopes to convince the iconic rapper to headline next year, as his huge fan following will surely turn up.

This year’s top acts, Dua Lipa, SZA, and Coldplay failed to leave an impression with their performances, with the latter being dubbed “boring” due to playing their same old hits like Yellow and Fix You.

A festival source said: “While many are putting a brave face on the fact that the festival wasn't exactly a success this year, they are already preparing for a bigger and better line-up next year.”

“Glastonbury is barely over, but the bosses want Eminem – they hope he will be their savior after so few people went to watch SZA. They have everything crossed that he will say yes.”

If he agrees to headline at Glastonbury, it will be the Houdini hitmaker’s first time doing so.

The Mail even reported that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was “embarrassed” to be asked the fifth time to top the bill at the festival and even offered the organizers to find some other act.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis confessed to the disappointing line-up, saying, “I think it reflects what's happening in the music world at the moment. There aren't a lot of new rock acts to choose from if I'm honest.”