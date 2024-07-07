 
Geo News

Dan Reynolds reveals biggest goal amid tour: 'It's going to be sad'

Dan Reynolds revealed how he is raising his kids differently than his parents

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Photo: Dan Reynolds reveals biggest goal amid tour: Its going to be sad
Photo: Dan Reynolds reveals biggest goal amid tour: 'It's going to be sad'

Dan Reynolds is seemingly a really responsible father, who does not like to impose his views on his children.

The musician from Imagine Dragons recently sat down for a confessional with People Magazine, in which he weighed in on a myriad of different topics.

In this chat, the Demons crooner also reflected on his role as a father. For those unversed, Dan shares a brood of four with ex-wife Aja Volkman.

After claiming that he had a “complicated” relationship with his birth religion Mormon, Dan declared that his children are free to follow their “truth.”

“My greatest goal every day is to not manipulate my kids. I really don’t want to try to tell them what their spiritual path should be,” he asserted.

He went on to address, “I give them my thoughts and obviously try to protect them and take care of them, while also making sure they have freedom and agency to choose whatever they want.”

Later in this chat, he weighed in on his band’s Loom World Tour, which is slated to begin on 30th July.

He expressed, “I think this will be our best record to play live. It has a lot of tempo, a lot of different emotions,” and added, “We’re already in rehearsals for this tour, and I just know — we’ve done this long enough that I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a party, but it’s also going to be cathartic.’”

Wrapping up the conversation, he remarked, “It’s going to be sad in the right ways, heavy in the right ways.”

Meghan Markle dubbed 'difficult' as Prince Harry never sees his friends
Meghan Markle dubbed 'difficult' as Prince Harry never sees his friends
Royal family cheers for volunteers
Royal family cheers for volunteers
THIS royal is close to Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, and the Yorks
THIS royal is close to Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, and the Yorks
Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum
Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum
Who will take over the Invictus Games after Prince Harry? Insider reveals
Who will take over the Invictus Games after Prince Harry? Insider reveals
Anne Marie reflects on motherhood journey with baby Seven: 'Best baby'
Anne Marie reflects on motherhood journey with baby Seven: 'Best baby'
Kylie Jenner goes against Kris to save Timothee Chalamet romance: Source
Kylie Jenner goes against Kris to save Timothee Chalamet romance: Source
Prince William shares exciting news
Prince William shares exciting news