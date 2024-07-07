Photo: Dan Reynolds reveals biggest goal amid tour: 'It's going to be sad'

Dan Reynolds is seemingly a really responsible father, who does not like to impose his views on his children.

The musician from Imagine Dragons recently sat down for a confessional with People Magazine, in which he weighed in on a myriad of different topics.

In this chat, the Demons crooner also reflected on his role as a father. For those unversed, Dan shares a brood of four with ex-wife Aja Volkman.

After claiming that he had a “complicated” relationship with his birth religion Mormon, Dan declared that his children are free to follow their “truth.”

“My greatest goal every day is to not manipulate my kids. I really don’t want to try to tell them what their spiritual path should be,” he asserted.

He went on to address, “I give them my thoughts and obviously try to protect them and take care of them, while also making sure they have freedom and agency to choose whatever they want.”

Later in this chat, he weighed in on his band’s Loom World Tour, which is slated to begin on 30th July.

He expressed, “I think this will be our best record to play live. It has a lot of tempo, a lot of different emotions,” and added, “We’re already in rehearsals for this tour, and I just know — we’ve done this long enough that I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a party, but it’s also going to be cathartic.’”

Wrapping up the conversation, he remarked, “It’s going to be sad in the right ways, heavy in the right ways.”