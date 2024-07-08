Internet slams' House of the Dragon' weak female characters

Females are the epicenter of what led to a Dance of the Dragons; however, some on the internet complained the writers are giving them a weak look in House of the Dragon.



"The 'men are violent, women strive for peace' trope this show is pushing does a disservice to the female characters," a user on Reddit said.

"They keep pushing this notion that 'men are violent' and 'women push towards peace'; which is nonsensical and waters down the female characters in the Dance."

Another added, "I want complex female characters that do selfish decisions, 'evil' acts, and act for mere self gain rather than needing some type of moral justification for pursuing it."

Some also point out a glaring difference between what is written in the book and what is portrayed on the screen. They say Alicent in the tome is viewed as a more "political mastermind" than what is shown on the screen, according to Dexerto.

On the other hand, Rhaenyra is depicted on screen as seeking to avoid bloodshed, which, in the book, is shown as extremely vicious.



Someone else commented, "I'm all for women's rights, but it's time we had some women's wrongs."