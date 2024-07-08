Olivia Attwood reflects on career shift from grid girl to TV star

Olivia Attwood reflected on her past work after her most recent presenting role in a brand-new dating series.



The 33-year-old TV personality revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that her job as a grid girl ‘changed everything'.

She told the outlet, “That job saved my life. I travelled the world, it gave me discipline, I met amazing people, so to me it’d be pretty sad to think someone else wouldn’t get that opportunity.”

Attwood is famously known for being a contestant on ITV2's Love Island in 2017 and later became its TV presenter for the show for 7 years.

She has recently landed a new hosting job with ITV for a new dating show.

Moreover, she told the outlet that she started her job as a grid girl when she was 19.

And now she hosts her podcast, So Wrong It's Right, and also works as a panelist on Loose Women.

She went on to say, “As soon as I’d decided what I wanted to do, I became relentlessly focused on that. Every decision I’ve made over the last five years has been about a bigger picture.”

“There’s always going to be someone prettier than you, someone smarter than you or whatever, but I can outwork anyone,” the Love Island host added

Currently, Attwood is filming the dating show in Greece, which “features couples who are experiencing issues in their relationships because of men misbehaving with Olivia helping to change their ways,” as per DailyMail.