Minnie Driver reveals she escaped ‘biggest mistake’ of her life

Minnie Driver talked about her past relationships includng ex-fiance Josh Brolin.



In a recent interview with The Sunday Times published on Saturday, July 6 the 54-year-old actress said that she is happy she and Brolin did not get married.

During her interview, she revealed that her father, Ronnie Driver, and mother had never been married and he had another wife and family.

She explained how her past shaped her perspective of a relationship, “If I look at my history, what it did was make me want to be married so much and then choose men who were so not the right men to be married to.”

Minnie told the outlet, “So I would carry on longing to be married and to have that conservative version [of a relationship], find men who had no interest in that, and then if one did, run a mile.”

While chatting about her past lovers who were “so not the right men to be married to,” she talked about Brolin.

Referring to her engagement in 2001 with Brolin she said, “It would have been, I think, the biggest mistake of my life.”

As per ABC News the couple called off their wedding in October 2001 after being engaged for five and a half months.

Later Brolin tied the knot with Kathryn Boyd Brolin in 2016 and Minnie found her soulmate in writer and filmmaker Addison and O’Dea.

The Good Will Hunting actress said to The Times, “But now I’m with someone who doesn’t want to get married but who is the most devoted, loving, extraordinary … everything I could have wanted in my childhood idea of a husband, he actually is.”