Matthew McConaughey marks son Levi's 16th birthday

The actor gifted his son 16-year-old son with a piece of fatherly advice

July 08, 2024

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his son, Levi’s birthday with a sweetnote.

On Sunday, July 7, the 54-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account and marked his teenage son’s 16th birthday.

He posted a montage video, with his voiceover, giving valuable advice to Levi.

The Dallas Buyers Club star began with, “Alright Levi, coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own.”

He continued to say, "Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can. You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever."

"Just go out, enjoy. Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe," Matthew said, adding, “See the good in everybody else, but know that not everyone else is always paying attention."

He concluded his heartwarming message with, “Take your time. Enjoy the journey.”

For those unversed, The Magic Mike star shares Levi with his wife Camila Alves.

The couple also welcomed two more kids, 14-year-old daughter Vida and 11-year-old son Livingstone.

