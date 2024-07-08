Margot Robbie ‘most fun ever' marriage with husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

The Barbie star, who first met her husband on the sets of Suite Française in 2013, is alls eat to welcome motherhood, PEOPLE reveals.

This comes as Ackerley opened up about work life balance on The Sunday Times.

"[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]," he said. "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

Meanwhile, Margot gushed about her married life on Grazia.

She said of her joint production company with husband: “I’m a great advocate of doing business with your partner.”

“Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow.”