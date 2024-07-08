Henry Cavill taking his time to propose marriage to Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill is taking his time to propose marriage to his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, with whom he is expecting his first child, a source has revealed.



The couple, who went public with their relationship in April 2021, are said to be "very much in love" and are planning for a future together.

However, an insider told Closer Weekly that the Man of Steel star is taking his time to think things through before taking a big step with Viscuso.

They revealed that close pals of Cavill are urging him to propose to Viscuso, who has been "incredibly patient" with him.

“A lot of this relationship has been conducted over long distances because Henry treasures his bachelor time too much,” the insider revealed.

“But he also has a whole extended family in England that he’s still very close to and that he still relies on,” they added.

As for Viscuso, she is patiently waiting for the Hollywood hunk, who has a reputation for being a “commitment-phobic,” as per the publication, “to formalize things with a proposal and a wedding date.”

“Henry does everything at his own pace and is careful about every decision he makes, but that still doesn’t explain why he hasn’t taken the big step Natalie clearly wants him to,” they said.

“She’s not an insecure person but Henry’s super-slow and purposeful way of doing everything in their relationship has made her a bit antsy, to say the least!”