Kate Middleton takes new major role for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has taken an “unprecedented” role in the family to protect her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



According to a report by the Daily Star, the future queen took the “extraordinary” step of becoming the Wales family’s primary photographer capturing special candid moments of the kids.

Kate Middleton reportedly took the major step after she realised the negative impact the press had on her husband, Prince William.

The Princess of Wales recently shared family photos and revealed that these were taken by her.

According to royal expert Afua Hagan: "The Princess of Wales understands who she is, the position that she's in.

"She also understands the interest in her family, especially her children, that people want to see them growing up. So she understands that the press needs these pictures."

Kate has seen first hand through Prince William, the damage it has done to his life and so she has realised that if she can do something about that, if she can take control, then she should do that, the expert explained.

The royal expert went on saying, “Kate did something which was unprecedented at the time. She decided that she was going to be the one to photograph her own children, which I think was an absolutely brilliant move.”

Commenting on Kate Middleton’s decision, royal expert Ingrid Seward also said the future queen’s move has sparred her kids the distress of posing for a stranger.