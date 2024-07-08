Royal Foundation CEO reacts to Prince William's documentary series

Prince William and the Royal Foundation’s Homewards programme, which aims to demonstrate that homelessness can be ended, are set to feature in an exclusive two-part documentary series.



Commenting on it, the Royal Foundation’s CEO Amanda Berry has said “We know that television has the power to change hearts and minds.”

She further said, “Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people’s experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action.”

“This two-part documentary will help raise vital awareness and demonstrate that, by working together, it is possible to end homelessness”, Amanda Berry concluded.

The documentary series is commissioned by Jo Clinton-Davis and is produced by Mindhouse and directed by BAFTA award-winning Director Leo Burley and Executive Produced by Arron Fellows.

It will be released in this autumn.