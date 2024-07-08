 
Prince Harry gets earful from Meghan Markle over 'carelessness'

Prince Harry has received latest blow from UK

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Prince Harry, who is in a panic over allegations he destroyed evidence, has also got earful over his ‘carelessness’ from wife Meghan Markle, a royal source has claimed.

The New Idea, citing sources, reported, “The panic in Montecito is real and Harry’s been getting an earful over his carelessness, not just from Meghan either.

“He’s beginning to seriously regret going ahead with this case. He’s not used to lawsuits and keeping records – he has no idea about any of these things.”

The Duke is suing NGN over accusations of unlawful activities by its journalists and private investigators.

Last month, Prince Harry was accused of “deliberately destroying” evidence in the latest round of the bombshell court case.

The insider added, “He worries if they are, any chance of him and Meghan redeeming themselves in the public eye – especially if there are attacks on Kate in there – would be non-existent.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s lawyer had said that the NGN group was engaging in a “classic fishing expedition” by seeking documents they should have sought much sooner for a trial scheduled in January.

