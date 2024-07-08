King Charles shares major update on his health

King Charles has seemingly shared major update on his health as the monarch hosted the West Indies Test cricket team at Buckingham Palace.



According to palace, as head of the Commonwealth, King Charles hosted the West Indies Test cricket team at Buckingham Palace, ahead of their first Test match against England at Lord's this week.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph reported the monarch expressed his gratitude on being presented with a West Indies team shirt signed by the players.

Although, King Charles also shared update on his health and indicated – while touching his back and grimacing – that he was a touch too old to wear it competitively.

The publication further reported the monarch referred to his long standing back pain, attributed to numerous falls from horses over the years while playing polo, as he chatted to the players.

However, amid his health worries, King Charles was in good spirits.

According to the Daily Mail, pointing to the framed shirt, King Charles joked: “Break glass in emergency”, adding: “I'm very touched. I don't think I deserve this at all.”