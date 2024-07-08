Buckingham Palace makes major statement after Prince William, Kate Middleton message

Buckingham Palace made a major statement about King Charles’ recent meeting with West Indies cricket team as he welcomed them to the Palace.



The Palace also dropped a video of the meeting on Instagram which featured the monarch laughing while interacting with the athlete and posing with them for a photo.

It also showed Charles learning fist-bump from one of the players. The video seems to be referring to Charles’ recovery from cancer as he appears fit and healthy.

In the caption of the post, the Palace wrote, “Ready for the first Test at Lord’s!” adding, “As Head of The Commonwealth, The King has hosted the West Indies Test cricket team at Buckingham Palace, ahead of their first Test match against England at Lord’s this week.”

"The squad were joined by High Commissioners from across the Caribbean, which has been heavily affected by the devastation of Hurricane Beryl,” they added.

This came after Kate Middleton shared an emotional message for Andy Murray, the two-time singles champion at Wimbledon, after he announced retirement.

"An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andymurray,” the Princess of Wales penned for the tennis star.

"On behalf of all of us, thank you! "C" she signed off.