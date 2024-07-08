'Everyone loved The Boys' intimate scene with octopus in s3

Chase Crawford, who played The Deep in The Boys, revealed he received rave reviews for his intimate scene with an octopus in season three, episode six, Herogasm.



During an interview with Rolling Stone, the star said, "It's so funny and brilliant now, but when that came up, I was like, 'Oh God, how's this going to work?'"

Recalling his concerns about shooting the scene at the time, he shared, "And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it, and I almost had a panic attack."

Chase continued, "I called Kripke — he's so great. He's got a million things going on but his door's always open. So I was worried about the scene. I'm like, 'How are we gonna do this? What are the angles gonna be? How naked do I have to be?' He changed one shot for me. And it was great."

Adding, "But everyone loved it," he noted. "I saw someone at the gym the other day, and he was like, 'I'm actually going to show you this.'"

"And it was him in a Deep costume with a pink octopus wrapped around him at Comic-Con or something. Everyone loved it, man. I get ragged on a little bit, but it's good."