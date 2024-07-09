Prince William, Kate Middleton 'seem like a different couple' amid her cancer battle

Prince William and Kate Middleton seem like a different couple as they have grown closer than ever amid the Princess of Wales cancer fight.

This has been claimed by a source while speaking to Us Weekly.

The insider said Kate and William’s love is stronger than ever.

The source told the publication, "William and Kate seem like a different couple! They used to be more reserved. But now, they can't help but look at each other and smile."

The insider was reflecting on Kate Middleton’s balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour.

"Kate was gazing at William," the source said and added "They looked all loved up."

According to the Radar Online, another insider claimed the future queen attended Trooping the Colour to support the royal family and tradition, despite personal challenges.

The tipster noted Prince William stayed by Kate Middleton’s side and offered her reassurance.

“William was grateful to have Kate there, and it means a lot to Charles too", the insider further claimed.