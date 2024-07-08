 
Prince George to face strict royal ban in the year 2025

Just like his father Prince William, George will have to follow a strict rule once he turns 12

July 08, 2024

Prince George will have to go through a strict protocol next year.

The 10-year-old son, who is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is second in line to the throne after his father whereas his sister Charlotte is third.

George will turn 11 on July 22 which starts the ultimate countdown for a special royal ban.

According to King Charles's former pilot Graham Laurie, George will have to travel alone, in a separate plane, once he turns 12 in 2025.

She tells OK! that William also started travelling on a different plane to his father once he turned 12 in 1994.

"We flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty,” she said.

Laurie further recounted, “When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

