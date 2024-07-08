Celebration gets hold of Ariana Grande in 'Eternal Sunshine' unseen clip

 
Ariana Grande shares behind the scene footage of 'Eternal Sunshine' to celebrate the album

July 08, 2024

Regarding the success of Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande shares a clip on social media to pay tribute to her album, which was released four months ago.

Taking it to Instagram, the Grammy winner gave insight into the album's behind the scenes and the work she put into creating the music in the video.

"wanted to share a few more of my favorite eternal sunshine studio memories. these make me so happy. i cannot believe how much has happened already or that it has already been (and only been) four months," she continued.

Adding, "So grateful for all of the beautiful eternal sunshine memories so far and for all that is to come!" noting, "love you all so."

In line with this celebration, another one was taken some days ago when Ariana turned 31.

Sharing her photo with a black-and-white theme, she captioned it, "Thank you and love you. hello 31 :)."

Her mum dropped her sweet remarks under her post, "I love you, my sweet, sweet angel."

