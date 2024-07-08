Ryan Reynolds expresses how Berlin fan event 'changed my DNA'

Ryan Reynolds just gave a rather grateful and ecstatic farewell to his fans in Berlin!

As the Free Guy star visited the German city as a part of his promo tour for his upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, he took to his official Instagram account to pen his sentiments.

“Thank you Berlin! One of the best walking and biking cities anywhere,” Reynolds wrote as he kicked off his farewell note.

Underneath a carousel of images featuring pictures of him and his cast for the movie, that is slated for a July 26 release, he continued, “The sheer volume, joy and intensity of the #DeadpoolAndWolverine fan event changed my DNA. Halfway through, I could inexplicably speak fluent German.”

Also getting candid about the audience’s reaction over Emma Corrin’s appearance, who plays the supervillain, Cassandra Nova, in Deadpool 3, Reynolds further noted, “And the audible gasp as @emmalouisecorrin stepped out is something I’ll never forget. Wait til you see their performance in the film.”

“ALSO… Huge thanks to @msewell4529 and @karaspector & colleagues for the immense skill and grit required to keep the wheels on the bus of this gigantic promo tour,” Ryan Reynolds concluded.