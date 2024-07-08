 
LeBron James admits son's NBA pick is 'greatest thing that's ever happened'

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, was selected during the NBA draft for the Los Angeles Lakers

July 08, 2024

LeBron James just expressed how proud he is as a father.

On Monday’s episode of Today, speaking with Craig Melvin, the legendary sportsman discussed his 19-year-old son, Bronny James, being selected in the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA draft.

"When it comes to basketball, it's the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever had," said the 39-year-old father of three.

As he addressed the emotions he felt being able to play on the same team as his son, in light of his recent re-signing with the Lakers he admitted, "there’s no greater accomplishment that will be able to overtake me being on the same floor as my son."

He added, "It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened,” clarifying that the result of his son being selected was because Bronny "done it all as an individual.”

For the unversed, Bronny James, who is the oldest child of LeBron James and Savannah James, was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th overall choice during the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

