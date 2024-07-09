Billy Ray Cyrus feels proud of son Braison for debut performance

Billy Ray Cyrus is proud of his son Braison who performed for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on July 6.



The 62-year-old country star joined his son on stage to support him during his debut performance.

"Talk about a full-circle moment. Literally standing in the sacred circle with my son Braison Chance Cyrus by my side," Billy Ray told the People magazine. "I have never been more proud."

For Braison himself the moment was very special and took to his official Instagram account to share his feelings.

He wrote, "It was an honor performing with my dad at such a legendary venue.”

The 30-year-old musician went on to say, "I love hanging out with my dad, riding dirt bikes and going on walks, but every now and again it’s great to hop on stage with him and do what we are both most passionate about and best at, which is playing music."

"Playing on the Opry stage is surreal, especially getting to do it with my dad,” Braison whose debut album Javelina was released in 2021, added.