Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley react as pregnancy news broke out

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are rumoured to be expecting their first baby together after eight years of marriage.



While neither of them has confirmed the news, a source close to the couple has told People Magazine that they are “happy” that the news is out.

Rumours of the Barbie star’s pregnancy broke out after she was spotted flaunting her baby bump while on vacation with her husband in Italy, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Later, a report by People Magazine has also confirmed the happy news citing multiple sources.

The insider has now revealed that they “wanted to start a family for quite some time,” adding, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted.”

“They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” the source added.

Another source revealed that "no one suspected” that Robbie was pregnant" during the filming of her latest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

However, they said the Hollywood beauty “looked amazing and seemed very happy," before sharing that she “got along with Colin [Farrell], and they had fun filming."

Robbie "was super professional and focused while filming," the source noted. "She had long days, but it didn't seem like a big deal to her."