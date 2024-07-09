Julia Fox reveals new dating choices after celibacy

Julia Fox has come out a with shocking announcement after over two years of celibacy.



The actress, 34, redefined her sexual orientation in a recent video with an apology to her community for dating men.

"So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again,” she could be heard saying in the TikTok video.

The video message came in response to a user @emgwaciedawgie, who sent a sarcastic message to women from their community for continuing to date men.

"It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him,'” the TikToker said while expressing how it feels seeing women continue to be with men despite being aware of their preference.

Congratulations were in order as fans gushed about how excited they were for her



“I’m so happy for you,” one person wrote while another added, “This makes my heart so happy.”

Fox shares three-year-old son, Valentino, with ex husband Peter Artemiev, whom she married in 2018 after a month of dating. The couple split the same year after welcoming the baby.

Fox was single for four years prior and now has been embracing celibacy for over two years after a fling with Drake and West following her divorce.



In a shocking admission, the Italian-American actor confessed to the New York Times in 2023 that she never got physical with West.

She also downplayed her association with Drake before dating Kanye for a month, calling the God's Plan hitmaker merely a friend she was hanging out with.