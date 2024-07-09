Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum take over the red carpet

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum take over red carpet at the premiere of their new film

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum take over the red carpet at the premiere of their new film Fly Me To The Moon on Monday.



The Marvel actress and the Magic Mike alum showed up at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.

It is pertinent to mention Scarlett showed a glimpse of her sculpted abs in a chic yellow gingham top and matching skirt.

In regards to Scarlett’s dressing, she kept her hair elegantly pinned back in a loose bun, showcasing her natural beauty with minimal makeup, while she held hands with her husband Colin Jost.

Meanwhile, Channing cut a striking figure in a navy pinstripe suit complemented by an open-collar black shirt.

Furthermore, the co-stars’ new film is hitting theaters on July 12. It is reported to be a comedy that imagines NASA filming a fake moon landing as a backup plan in case the Apollo 11 mission encounters difficulties.

As far as Tatum's role is concerned, he portrays a NASA official overseeing the Apollo 11 moon landing, while Johansson takes on the role of a marketing executive hired to film the contingency fake moon landing.

Moreover, it has also been reported by MailOnline, that their characters flirt and clash as they go through this unconventional backup plan in the film.