Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon give major update for The Morning Show Season 4

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon seemed so much younger than their actual age in their recent Instagram post.

Both of the Hollywood actresses looked wrinkle free as they were touching heads with matching blonde hair while smiling.

Aniston alerted her Instagram followers as she went back at work.

She, Reese and Tig Notaro were on the set of season four of their hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show when she shared this post.

In regards to the caption, Aniston added with two heart emojis, “Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin, Here we come!”

It is pertinent to mention that Aniston wore a white tank top with ripped jeans and flip flops while Witherspoon was in a denim shirt, white tank top and jeans. Tig also had on a denim shirt but she added a V-neck white shirt and shorts.



Jennifer and Reese both wore a bold silver jewelry as Jen's had her name and her character's name Alex Levy while Reese had her name and her character's name Bradley Jackson.

It has been reported by MailOnline that Julianna Margulies will not return to the Morning Show but Jon Hamm is. Jeremy Irons has reportedly been added to the cast.

Meanwhile, Jennifer began at length by admitting at the panel discussion in June that Reese is like a sister, “We have a real interesting relationship. It's like we're family for sure. We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other, and I think that's sort of a really fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play. And, of course, we would like to be together forever, I would think. I hope, but we really don't know what's going to happen.”

Furthermore, Aniston and Witherspoon are old friends as they have been enjoying a family-style relationship since 2000. Aniston played Rachel Green's little sister Jill on two episodes of Friends.