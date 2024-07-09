 
Sabrina Carpenter achieves another milestone on UK charts

Sabrina Carpenter recently broke records with her summer hits 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso'

July 09, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest single is eyeing the no. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The popstar, who recently became the first female artist to hold two spots on the singles chart for the Please Please Please song, has achieved another milestone with another song.

Sabrina’s single A Bar Song (Tipsy) – which famously interpolates J-Kwon’s 2004 smash Tipsy – is currently just over 1,000 chart units behind Carpenter, sitting pretty at No. 3.

The track debuted at No. 41 on the Official Singles Chart, climbed to No. 16 the following week, and gave Shaboozey his first U.K. Top 10 single a week later when it rose to No. 6.

Sabrina Carpenter is an American singer, songwriter and actress, from Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Known for earlier releases such as Thumbs, Sabrina's latest singles - such as Feather, Espresso and Please Please Please - have gained her worldwide recognition and cemented her as a pop superstar.

Apart from singing, the popstar also played Jenny Parker in Adventures in Babysitting, voiced Melodie in Wander Over Yonder, and Nina Glitter in Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures. Additionally, she portrayed Sammy Brown in the 2020 Disney+ film Clouds.

