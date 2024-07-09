 
New 'House of the Dragon' episode rivals 'GoT' top favourites fame

'House of the Dragon' latest episode becomes on par with 'Game of Thrones' hit episodes

July 09, 2024

Game of Thrones was a bar set too high for its prequel, House of the Dragon. But its latest episode proves its potential to rival its original show.

The latest episode, The Red Dragon and the Gold was rated 9.7 on IMDb, in which the Dance of the Dragons was put on display as the team Green and Black dragons collided.

The high ratings meanwhile put the series in direct competition with other Game of Thrones episodes, including Blackwater and The Lion and the Roses.

This comes on the heels of criticism of the show for portraying the female characters in a weak light, which is at odds with the books.

"The 'men are violent, women strive for peace' trope this show is pushing does a disservice to the female characters," a user on Reddit said.

"They keep pushing this notion that 'men are violent' and 'women push towards peace'; which is nonsensical and waters down the female characters in the Dance."

Someone else noted, "I want complex female characters that do selfish decisions, 'evil' acts, and act for mere self gain rather than needing some type of moral justification for pursuing it."

