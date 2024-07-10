Blackpink's Lisa to join 2024 Global Citizen Festival in NYC

Lisa is coming to New York City to co-headline the 2024 Global Citizen Festival.



On Tuesday, July 9 the organization announced that the 27-year-old Thai rapper and singer is set to co-headline the event on September 28, at the Great Lawn in Manhattan's Central Park.

As per Katie Hill, who is the senior vice president and head of music, entertainment, and artist relations, Lisa will debut her solo performance at the festival.

The statement says, "LISA is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing,"



Hill added, "We look forward to welcoming LISA, and of course Lilies and Blinks, to Central Park in September! Join us by taking action on the Global Citizen app, and together we can make a huge impact to end extreme poverty."

Moreover, along with the Blackpink member, other headliners of the event are Rauw Alejandro, Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, and Post Malone while Hugh Jackman who is also a Global Citizen Ambassador will host the event.

Additionally, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dr. Jane Goodall will make appearances.