Photo: Toby Keith's will revealed by wife Tricia Covel

Toby Keith died on 5th February 2024, aged 62, two years after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Now, as per the latest findings of In Touch, the legendary country star y’s widow, Tricia Covel claimed in the court documents that his estate has passed on to his widow and children.

It is pertinent to mention here that Keith is survived by his wife Tricia Covel, and their three children, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen, as well as four grandchildren.

Toby’s estimated net worth was $400 million, but Tricia asked the court no to reveal his husband’s actual assets in the court.

“Each of the Consents include an Exhibit A for this Court’s review containing a list of limited liability companies and the membership interest held by the decedent therein at the time of his death (the “LLC Interests”),” said the widow’s lawyer.

They continued, “The Consents signed by each heir, together with a list of the LLC Interests, contain confidential information regarding not only the heirs but also the business interests of Toby at the time of his death,” adding, “This information, if known to the public, would likely increase the threat to the safety and security of the Personal Representative and the heirs.”

They also mentioned, “Toby is an accomplished musician and entertainer known around the world as ‘Toby Keith.’ Because of his celebrity status and fame, he and his family are under constant threats for their safety and security,” after which they urged that “During his lifetime, Toby undertook numerous measures to keep his personal information and that of his family members hidden from the public.”