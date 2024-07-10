Kimora Lee Simmons lauds sons Kenzo, Gary on middle school graduation

Kimora Lee Simmons lauds sons Kenzo, Gary on middle school gradu

Kimora Lee Simmons celebrated her sons, Kenzo, and Gary's milestone.



The 49-year-old fashion designer and TV personality took to her official Instagram account and proudly shared her 14-year-old sons’ middle school graduation news.

In the celebratory post, she posted a picture posing with her freshly graduated son, who were showing off their diplomas.

"My boys @kenzoklh and @1foster_gf graduated from 8th grade and are off to top high schools in the US for basketball and football, respectively!" the mother of five wrote.

Kimora went on to say, “I couldn’t be a prouder mom! I love you young men with all my heart! Happy summer and congrats to all the grads!”

For those unversed Kimora welcomed Kenzo and 9-year-old Wolfe with Tim Leissner.

She also welcomed her daughters Aoki and Ming with her ex Russell Simmons while she adopted Gary when he was 10 years old.

Kimora’s post came a month after she gushed about Kenzo’s basketball skills on her social media in May.

The model who turned an entrepreneur, shared a clip of Kenzo practsing basketball.

She praised him in the caption, “My big ole @kenxoklh is 6'7, 14 yrs old! He was dunking at 13. Now he’s windmilling! Wow! I'm so proud of you my boy! Keep it up!”