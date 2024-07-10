Bunnie Xo reminisces over first time seeing Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo took a stroll back in memory lane and recalled the time she first saw Jelly Roll.



On Tuesday, July 9, in a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the podcast host called back the moment she first laid eyes on Jelly Roll.

The 44-year-old internet personality said, "We met at Las Vegas Country Saloon in 2015, He was opening for the Moonshine Bandits and I was like, 'What is this? What is this man? This big southern boy.'"

As per the details she mentioned there were "not that many people there," so they were able to connect at the concert and the venue was like a "big room with a stage".

"We were backstage drinking and stuff like that, but J wasn’t — nobody even knew who he was," added Bunnie.

She revealed that the Need a Favor singer was not very famous on the West Coast.

"He was opening for the Moonshine Bandits, you know? He might have had a little pop in Nashville, but people on the West Coast didn't know who he was. We were there for the Moonshine Bandits."

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in 2016 and Bunnie is also stepmom to the rapper’s two kids including 15-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son Noah whom he shares with his ex.