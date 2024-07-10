'Girls' creator Lena Dunham announces major plans after body shaming

Girls creator Lena Dunham announces her plans after body shaming

Lena Dunham is taking a break from the cameras.



The Girls showrunner announced her plans to The New Yorker on Tuesday, citing mental health issues.

Dunham, 31, who was going to star as the lead has now passed on the role to Megan Stalter.

“Physically, I was just not up for having my body dissected again," she told the outlet as she spoke at length about the 2025 Netflix series.

However, the show creator does see the bright side to it, as she described her experience as working with 'a little Meryl Steep.'

“I was very inspired by her. She’s unbelievable; I think people are going to be so blown away,” Dunham said of her expectations with Stalter in the upcoming series that mirror Dunham’s life, as the New York native now lives in London with her husband, British Peruvian musician Luis Felber, who she married in 2021.

“I also think that I was not willing to have another experience like what I’d experienced around Girls at this point in my life. Physically, I was just not up for having my body dissected again. It was a hard choice, not to cast Meg — because I knew I wanted Meg — but to admit that to myself,” Dunham explained.

She added that the peace is another one of the perks, as she reflects on her meaning behind true win, “I used to think that winning meant you just keep doing it and you don’t care what anybody thinks," she said. "I forgot that winning is actually just protecting yourself and doing what you need to do to keep making work.”

“These places don’t protect women and minorities,” she said of the apps, adding, “I just realised that there was no way that I was going to move toward the ways I wanted to feel in my personal life if I still had access to those things.”

Dunham also announced she will no longer be directing the Polly Pocket film with Lily Collins, despite having worked on it for three years.