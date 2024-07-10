Taylor Swift plays Joe Jonas breakup ballad 'Last Kiss' at 113th Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift included the breakup ballad “Last Kiss” in her 113th Eras Tour show, which is thought to be about Joe Jonas, on Tuesday night in Zürich, Switzerland.

Swift played the “Speak Now” song in a piano mashup with the “Red” breakup anthem “Sad Beautiful Tragic” during the acoustic section of her concert.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift’s breakup with Joe Jonas happened a very time ago but according to Page Six, it’s quite likely she chose to play the tune because it mentions Tuesday’s date in the lyrics.

The lyrics said, “I do recall now the smell of the rain, fresh on the pavement, I ran off the plane / That July 9th, the beat of your heart / It jumps through your shirt, I can still feel your arms.”

Moreover, Taylor Swift previously played the song last year in Kansas City on July 8, as there wasn’t a show on July 9.

In regards to the “Karma” hitmaker and Joe Jonas, they dated back in 2008 for a handful of months before their relationship soured.

Swift infamously put her ex on blast during a November 2008 interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when she hinted that he broke her heart via a short phone call as she quipped, “Some day, I’m gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who’s right for me … When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

It is pertinent to mention that the next year, the JoBros released a track, “Much Better” with their album “Lines, Vines and Trying Times.”

However when Swift visited “Ellen” again in 2019, she admitted calling out Jonas “too much. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

Furthermore, Swift confirmed that she will officially wrap the record-breaking tour in December.