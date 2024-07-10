Ariana Grande defends her change of accent after surprising criticism

Ariana Grande is surprised to see an interview clip going viral over voice change.



"That's a normal thing that people do," the Grammy-winning singer said in response to a viral video where her voice suddenly changed mid-interview.

Grande, 31, emphasized that it is not a big deal when their job involves transforming their voice, as they generally have 'a large range' from their ever-changing vocal inflections.

“I did just spend a long time playing a character every single day,” Ariana elaborated during her appearance on the July 9 episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, talking about her role as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie musical.

“Muscle memory is a real thing,” she said.

The Thank You, Next songstress also pointed out the double standards when male actors unintentionally stay in character after filming.

"Sure, people make jokes here and there as well, but it’s always after the fact, ‘Oh wow, how dedicated to his craft! What an amazing transformation! He’s a brilliant performer!' But then it’s like, god forbid I sneeze like Glinda," she continued.

This isn't the first time she's defended her ever-changing voice as she previously slid into the comments section of a TikTok video, writing, "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing. I've always done this BYE."