Taylor Swift reveals her favourite songs at 113th 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just expressed not only her love to her fan but also revealed her favourite songs during the latest Eras Tour concert in Zurich.

On Tuesday, as the songstress marked the 113th show of her sensational tour, she took the stage at the Letzigrund Stadium making it her first-ever concert in Switzerland throughout the span of her 18-year long music career.

As the Blank Space crooner performed her first of two nights through the hot temperature, during her Lover section of her set she acknowledged her fans saying, “You're still dancing like crazy," adding "Immediate bonus points right off the bat."

While proceeding towards the performance of her acoustic set, where Swift plays medley of her songs that are different at each concert, she told the crowd it was her 113th concert.

“This is actually our 113th show of the Eras tour, and that’s my favorite number, which I never mention,” Swift joked, referencing the fact her favourite as well as lucky number has always been 13.

She continued, “I just thought since it was my favorite number, I’d do some of my favorite songs for the acoustic section.”

Taylor Swift performed her two tracks, Right Where You Left Me from her album Evermore and 1989 song, All You Had To Do Was Stay.