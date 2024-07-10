Victoria Beckham ‘skeptical’ of son Cruz’s new girlfriend

Victoria Beckham is not exactly pleased with the newest addition to her Beckham family.

Her and David Beckham’s youngest son Cruz has a new girlfriend and was seen packing on PDA with singer Jackie Apostel during a night out in London last month.

Later, the couple also looked loved up during Dua Lipa’s gig at Glastonbury Festival.

Cruz’s latest relationship comes after split from his model girlfriend Tana in October 2023, after a year-long romance.

Now, no matter how happy he looks with his new beau, Heat magazine reports that Victoria is skeptical about the new girl.

"There's an anxiety for Vic that comes with inviting a new person into their world - especially one they barely know - and all the secrets and personal information about their family that will naturally be shared with them,” an insider spilled.

Jackie isn’t the first woman Cruz got with after his serious relationship with Tana.

He was also pictured with social media influencer Issey Maloney enjoying a night out in London in February, and the following month he was photographed with Norwegian singer Bby Ivy in Paris where his mom was exhibiting her clothing collection at the Paris Fashion Week show.