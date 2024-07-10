Dancing with the Stars Brooke Burke reflects on 'shocking' exit as co-host

Brooke Burke just reflected on her rather shocking and unexpected exit from the American reality TV show, Dancing with the Stars.

In her latest appearance on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, when she was asked if she had “enough” of being a co-host of the hit ABC competition, Burke replied, “I probably had enough, but then when you leave something and you think you've had enough, you kind of, in hindsight, look back and want a little bit more.”

“As a host, when you're on a live show, it was a long time and I think I was ready to do other things,” the former host, who made her departure from the program in 2014, added.

She continued, “But I think it's shocking when there's a change in our business, just to humanize it, to be honest, to be vulnerable. I think it was really disappointing. I wasn't expecting it.”

Despite it being a shock, she told Stone that can’t “ever have a plan in Hollywood.”

For the unversed, after winning the mirrorball trophy in season 7, Brooke Burke replaced Samantha Harris as co-host in season 10 of DWTS season 10 before her departure was announced ahead of season 18.