Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas breaks silence as Eugenie distances herself from duke

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has broken her silence on social media amid reports Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are distancing themselves from their once close friends Harry and Meghan Markle.



Cressida, who is a close friend of Princess Eugenie, dated Prince Harry for two years from 2012 to 2014 after she was introduced to the duke by his cousin.

The British actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her son Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley enjoying a day out.

This is Cressida’s first social media post after reports Eugenie and Beatrice are distancing themselves from the California-based royals.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters have made their decision about distancing as they have “firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family.”

"They are nowhere near as close as they once were", the insider said.

