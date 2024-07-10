Paul Walter Hauser reflects on penchant for ‘outing' people in apology to Vin Diesel

Paul Walter Hauser has opened up on outing people in Hollywood after he bad mouthed Vin Diesel

Paul Walter Hauser has issued a public apology for recently going off about Vin Diesel.

Last month, the Inside Out 2 star made crude comments about Diesel, insinuating that the Fast & Furious star isn’t on time on set or approachable.

“I love people but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast,” Hauser added.

Taking to Instagram, Hauser shared a lengthy apology note alongside a quote from the Bible about leading a quiet life.

He wrote: “I was exhausted and, in my fatigued state, I shot my mouth off and made a careless, needlessly mean-spirited, comment.”

“Just here to say that I am sorry for having made that comment. I do indeed get riled up by some of the behavior I’ve witnessed, or heard about, and ‘outing’ people to any extent can feel momentarily satiating,” he reflected.

“I no longer feel that way and am genuinely sorry for shooting my mouth off and not showing love to Vin, who I do not know and have never met. It isn’t fair of me to make judgments of that kind, and even if some of those things turned out to be true, it is mean to shout them out and playfully attack someone,” he added.

Hauser then addressed Diesel directly and apologized, “@vindiesel – I apologize. Thank you for entertaining so many people and making them happy. I’m trying to do the same.”