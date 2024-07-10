 
Cardi B enjoys fancy family trip to Disneyland Paris

Cardi B and family were spotted while leaving restaurant in Paris, France

July 10, 2024

Carbi B and her husband were spotted together while leaving a restaurant after midnight with her children in Paris, France, on Monday evening. 

The couple is on a trip with their daughter Kulture and son Wave as they dined at Cesar. Offset's other daughter, Kalea, who he shares with ex Shya L'amour was also in the French capital with them.

The rapper was seen leaving the restaurant in a Chanel XXL travel bag in silver, which costs around $12,039 (£9,405) according to findings by The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the couple's son named, Wave who sat in a Dior stroller, which costs $4,607 (£3,600), as the family was on their way home after a night out.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi was wearing a black floral halter neck dress during the outing, which she accessorized with a selection of silver jewelry as well. 

Cardi opted for a glamourous make-up while adding a pair of flat black ballet pumps.

Moreover, Cardi B pushed the stroller, which was covered with a Super Mario themed blanket, with Offset and Kalea.

In regards to Offset’s dressing, he donned a black T-shirt with a distressed-style unzipped hoodie and combat trousers, as he walked along with a pair of wired headphones in.

As far as the trip of the family is concerned, they paid a visit to Disneyland Paris to celebrate their daughter, Kulture's, sixth birthday and shared highlights from their day online.

Furthermore, according to MailOnline, last year in December, Cardi B split from her husband, however, the two have been spotted together on various occasions. 

