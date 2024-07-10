Rachel Leviss names all cast members of ‘Vanderpump Rules' she misses

'Vanderpump Rules' star Rachel Leviss is looking back on the show

Rachel Leviss misses "everyone" from the Vanderpump Rules cast except one person.

Rachel joined the show in 2016 for its fifth season and left in 2023 after she was caught having an affair with cast-mate Tom Sandoval, who’d been in a nine-year-long relationship with another cast member, Ariana Madix.

Their affair led to Ariana and Tom’s breakup, following which all cast members cut ties with Rachel. She then went on to have a relationship with Tom which lasted a few months.

While naming cast-members she misses, she made no mention of Tom or Ariana as her revenge-porn lawsuit against the duo goes on.

Speaking about the cast on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, she said, “I can say, sincerely, I do miss my friendship with Scheana [Shay], just traveling to San Diego, and hanging out with her and her daughter, and talking, and hanging out and having fun. I do miss that friendship.”

“Heck, I even miss Lala [Kent],” Rachel shared. “I miss Lala’s feisty energy. Thinking back on some of the interactions, our most heated moments, I think there’s part of me now that understands Lala a lot more after experiencing this entire scandal. I have an appreciation for Lala.”

Rachel even said she misses Katie Maloney, whom she never got along with.

She said: “Even Katie, there was a moment for Katie and I back when James [Kennedy] brought us all to Palm Springs for our surprise engagement, and Katie and I had a good moment in the pool. That could have been a good friendship too.”

“I think I miss everyone except for James,” Rachel said of her ex-fiancé.